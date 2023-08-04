The Russian military, through radio interception, revealed the presence of English-speaking foreign mercenaries among the Ukrainian army in the Vuglodar direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He spoke about this on August 4 “RIA News” a serviceman with the call sign Buka from the 2nd Dmitry Donskoy Rifle Battalion.

“Recently, foreign speech, mostly English, has become very often heard in the radio intercepts in the Uludar direction,” he said.

According to him, this confirms the intelligence of the Russian military that not only militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but also mercenaries from other countries are fighting on the enemy’s side.

Earlier, on July 26, a hired soldier from the UK, Harry Rowe, in an interview with The Times newspaper said that one of the British mercenaries wanted to surrender to the Russian Armed Forces during a shootout with them in a house on one of the islands on the Dnieper. According to him, the foreign military had to retreat to the coast. The wounded were taken to the hospital on boats. One of the mercenaries curled up and was ready to surrender to the RF Armed Forces. His comrades took him ashore, and later he went home.

On July 19, it was reported that an Australian mercenary participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine complained of arbitrariness on the part of Ukrainian commanders. An Australian from the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that some foreign mercenaries and Ukrainians were endangered due to the incompetence of the leadership of some Ukrainian commanders, while other mercenaries were threatened with prison for trying to leave the country. The Australian also added that some foreign fighters are not paid at all for their service.

Prior to that, on June 30, it was reported that American mercenaries fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the difficult situation at the front and fierce battles. A soldier with the call sign Bam previously fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to him, the conflict in Ukraine is much worse. In addition, the soldier spoke about the poor training of militants in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stressed that there are many volunteers at the front who “have nothing to do on the battlefield.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

