Russian servicemen repelled seven attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction, killing about 80 militants. On Sunday, August 27, said the head of the press center of the group of troops “Center” Alexander Savchuk.

“In the areas of the Torsky ledge and the Serebryansky forestry of the Krasnoliman direction, the assault detachments of the 42nd and 63rd mechanized brigades, as well as the Azov special forces brigade (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation. – Ed.) The Armed Forces of Ukraine made seven attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops . The professional actions of the units of the grouping of troops “Center”, with the support of air strikes and artillery fire, inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy, ”he is quoted as saying. TASS.

Savchuk noted that in the course of repulsing the attacks, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian militants. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), three armored vehicles and a pickup truck. Also, about 30 enemy artillery positions were opened and suppressed.

Earlier, on August 26, Savchuk reported on how the servicemen of the “Center” group of troops also successfully thwarted and repelled seven attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction. He noted that the loss of personnel of the Ukrainian army amounted to about 60 people.

Prior to that, on August 24, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko, said that Russian servicemen managed to hit the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction. According to him, three officers were liquidated, five were injured of varying severity.

On August 23, Marochko stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack settlements in the Krasnolimansk direction more than 10 times a week. The enemy tried to storm the previously lost positions near the villages of Terny and Torskoye, as well as in the Serebryansky forestry, he specified.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.