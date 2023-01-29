The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted a defeat on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The enemy was defeated in the areas of Ugledar, Prechistovka, Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye region.

According to Konashenkov, the RF Armed Forces continue offensive movements in the Donetsk, South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions. So, in the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions.

“In the area of ​​the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed,” Konashenkov said.

Also, up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers and two installations of the Alder and Smerch MLRS were liquidated in the Donetsk direction.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces had destroyed more than 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction in a day. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored fighting vehicles and one US-made M777 artillery system were eliminated.

On the same day, units of the Southern Group of Forces, during offensive operations, took more advantageous positions in the Donetsk direction. In addition, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, infantry fighting vehicle, two cars and installation of MLRS “Grad”.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

