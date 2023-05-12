The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, has increased the radar control zone to detect Ukrainian drones. This was announced on Friday, May 12, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Fleet, Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

“In order to ensure early detection of enemy air attack weapons, including drones, the zone of radar control of the airspace was significantly increased,” he said in an interview with the newspaper. “A red star”.

Sokolov clarified that for timely notification of threats, a single information field has been formed, which includes aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation of the fleet. In addition to regular ship crews, additional funds have been brought to combat duty to strengthen air defense.

The Commander-in-Chief also informed journalists about the complete demining of the Sea of ​​Azov, which made it possible to involve the ports of new Russian regions in transportation.

Earlier, on April 10, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia that radar systems allow Russian military personnel to clear areas with dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles. He noted that now such systems are in great demand in the zone of the special military operation (SVO), where all this time a war of drones has been going on in the sky above the positions.

At the same time, the commander of the Air Defense Forces, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Andrei Demin, said that several radar systems would be supplied to the air defense and missile defense forces within the framework of the state defense order, and from 2024, defense industry enterprises would supply up to 20 samples annually.

Demin added that the first Russian radar systems, allowing to fight against drones, entered the units of the Russian air defense forces in 2022.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.