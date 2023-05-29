After the loss of Artemivsk, militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to break through from its flanks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin saw how servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces of the 200th Guards Brigade were holding back Ukrainian militants.

After carrying out an attack on the northern flank of Artemovsk, a Russian Mi-28 helicopter returns home. The soldiers of the 200th Guards Brigade, after seeing him off, also go to rest after the battles.

“They have more UAV assets. The whole sky is in the birds. Therefore, their artillery works clearly. We capture some of their positions, strongholds. We are slowly moving forward, ”said the fighter with the call sign “Sevsk”.

At the recaptured strongholds, the fighters found enemy weapons. According to the military, it is in working order, the Russian army also uses trophies on the battlefield.

The servicemen left with a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to the position and fired at the enemy forces with a burst of 40 shells.

“Now the guys have to periodically be distracted by the sky, look at enemy drones that can barrage,” commented Zimenkin.

“In front of us stood like, as they say, almost experienced troops of the Poles. They also have strict discipline in this regard, they have “not a step back”, they fight well. But it’s okay, we’ll deal with them anyway,” said a soldier of the 200th Guards Brigade with the call sign “Sevsk”.

Earlier, on May 27, it was reported that Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin showed how the Russian military is holding back the counteroffensive actions of Ukrainian militants, who, after the loss of Artemovsk, are trying to break through from its flanks.

Even earlier, on May 26, former deputy and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) is under the complete control of Russian forces. According to the ex-Prosecutor General, the further battle for Artemovsk does not make sense for Kyiv.

On the same day, it became known that Artemovsk was included in the zone of responsibility of the administration of the city of Shakhtersk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces became known on May 20.

Later, on May 24, Pushilin reported that Interior Ministry officials had begun work in Artemovsk. He noted that the police, among other things, will check whether civilians remained in the city. Then, the work of other departments is planned in Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

