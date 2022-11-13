About 20 saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were killed while trying to land in the area of ​​the Kinburn Spit. On Sunday, November 13, reports “RIA News” with reference to a representative of the power structures of the Russian Federation.

“This morning, while trying to land near the village of Pokrovskoye on the Kinburn Spit, a sabotage group of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed,” the source said.

According to him, in addition to manpower, the enemy lost four units of light-engine swimming facilities. Also, Russian artillerymen were able to suppress fire support in the villages of Kutsurub and Ivanovka in the Nikolaev region.

Earlier that day, Izvestia received information about the defeat of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) in the Kherson region. Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated in the rear of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and were engaged in reconnaissance of the locations of the Ministry of Defense, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

On October 25, Alexey Shalygin, a sergeant from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasingly using DRGs in the conduct of hostilities. According to him, earlier the Ukrainian military used artillery, but now they are attacking.

Moscow continues a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass from the aggression of the Kyiv regime. The decision was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

