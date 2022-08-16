At the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) south of Artemivsk, Russian troops discovered more than 50 French-made EMP F2 anti-tank mines. This was announced on August 16 by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Igor Konashenkov.

“On August 14, south of Artemivsk, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, at positions abandoned by units of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian military personnel discovered more than 50 French-made EMP F2 anti-tank mines,” he informed.

In addition, Konashenkov said that more than 20 nationalists were killed and up to 30 were wounded as a result of strikes with precision-guided weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“The high-precision weapon of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Andreevka, Kherson region, hit the command and observation post of the 3rd battalion of the 46th airmobile brigade, as well as the point of temporary deployment of this brigade in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Lozovoe. Over 20 nationalists were killed and up to 30 wounded,” he said.

Also, over the past 24 hours, seven command posts were hit, including the 14th mechanized brigade in the Soledar region of the DPR, as well as manpower, weapons, military and special equipment in 182 districts.

On February 24, Russia continues a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

