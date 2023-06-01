Russian Defense Ministry: no violations of the state border were allowed during the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Belgorod Region

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) did not allow violations of the state border during the Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod region. This was stated to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

The department explained that more than 30 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the border area from the side of Ukraine. In addition, it was possible to knock out four armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) combat vehicle, and one enemy pickup truck.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the Ukrainian army attempted an invasion in the area of ​​the Belgorod settlement Novaya Tavolzhanka.