Over the past day, Russian servicemen have stopped the activities of five sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on Sunday, April 16, by Dmitry Shepelyavtsev, a representative of the press center of the Zapad group of troops.

“During the day, in the Kupyansk direction, the military personnel of the Zapad group of troops opened and destroyed five enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” he said.

Shepelyavtsev also said that the artillery of the group of forces disrupted two rotations of Ukrainian units in the forward positions in the area of ​​Stelmakhivka and Mesopotamia.

In addition, he said that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a D-20 gun in the Kucherovka area during a counter-battery fight with the help of crews of Grad multiple launch rocket systems and Msta-S howitzers.

Earlier, on April 15, Russian servicemen liquidated three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) in the Kupyansk direction and disrupted two rotations of troops.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had lost more than 315 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction in a day. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

On the eve it became known that the RF Armed Forces stopped the activities of five Ukrainian DRGs in the Kupyansk direction. In addition, Ukrainian units were hit in the Stelmahovka districts of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Ivanovka and Dvurechnaya of the Kharkov region.

On April 13, it was reported that the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation “West” destroyed two Ukrainian DRGs in the Kupyansk direction. The head of the group’s press center, Colonel Sergei Zybinsky, also said that the group’s forces disrupted three rotations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction in the area of ​​​​Ivanovka, Stelmakhovka and Artemovka.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

