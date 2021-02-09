The Supreme Court has clarified what to do if someone else’s funds are mistakenly transferred to the card. “Russian newspaper”.

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation studied the dispute between the bank and its client, to whom the financial institution mistakenly transferred 465 thousand rubles to the account. The client has replenished her debit card for 465 thousand rubles. But the bank credited this amount to her twice due to a program failure. The woman took advantage of the situation and managed to withdraw all the funds – 928 thousand rubles.

The bank demanded that the client return the erroneously accrued money, as well as interest of about 200 thousand rubles. It is clarified that the organization canceled the re-accrual, and the lack of funds on the card issued a short-term loan with high interest (40% per annum) as an outstanding overdraft.

The district court of the city of Moscow, where the bank applied, collected from the woman the entire amount requested by the bank. The appeal and cassation agreed with this decision. The Supreme Court recalled that a credit institution can provide an overdraft on a card only if such a possibility is provided for by a bank account agreement. The court also pointed to the statement of the client, who agreed to return the money overpaid to her, excluding the accrued interest.

At the same time, the Supreme Court did not consider it necessary to cancel the decision of the district court.