Russian courts can still hold court sessions via video-conferencing on urgent matters, even after the expiration of the presidential decree of May 12 last year, according to the Supreme Court’s review of judicial practice under restrictive measures. The document was made public on organization portal…

“In the context of the application of restrictive measures related to countering the spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) on the territory of the Russian Federation, in order to ensure, inter alia, the sanitary and epidemiological safety of participants in criminal proceedings, the court for each criminal case or material to resolve issues related to the exercise of judicial control in pre-trial proceedings and the execution of a sentence requiring immediate consideration, has the right to decide on the conduct of the entire trial using video-conferencing systems, ”explained the Supreme Court.

It is added that the accused, as well as the victim, should be provided with the opportunity to follow the course of the trial online. Also, participants in the process should be able to see and hear other participants in the hearings, ask questions, be heard by the parties to the process. In addition, the accused has the right to qualified legal assistance, including the possibility of a confidential conversation with a lawyer.

