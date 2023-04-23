Juan Villoro and his father the philosopher Luis Villoro. Getty/ Miguel Gener

EL PAÍS advances a fragment of the figure of the world (Random House), the most recent novel by Juan Villoro. In the new book, the Mexican writer delves into his own memory to evoke the singular life of his father, the Mexican-Catalan philosopher Luis Villoro. It is an intimate and public approximation, without the desire to make a biography, of someone who was also a social fighter, Zapatista and at the same time a granite father who was present in family life in an intangible way.

Chapter 5. The revolutionary taco shop

My father, who hated personal anecdotes, recounted a thousand times the scene that most horrified him in his youth. It all happened on a dusty hacienda in San Luis Potosí. To understand that moment of condensation, you have to go back in time.

Like so many families, mine was affected by Hitler’s expansionist delusion. As I said, after the death of my grandfather and at the dawn of the Spanish Civil War, my father and his brothers were sent to study in Belgium, and his mother returned to her home country.

When my father reached his teens, Europe was preparing for war. He interrupted his studies at the Saint Paul boarding school and joined his mother in Mexico, where he entered Bachilleratos, the Jesuit high school.

The family’s money came from haciendas that produced mezcal in the state of San Luis Potosí. The definitive scene of my father occurred in one of them, Cerro Prieto, which today is a ghostly ruin.

When he visited the hacienda, the peons lined up to welcome him and kiss his hand. It was the most shameful moment of his life. Old people with hands broken by the sun and the effort, with feet that were confused with clods of earth called him “patroncito”. What insane organization in the world allowed a man weighed down by years to humiliate himself like that before a gentleman from overseas? My father felt an almost physical shame. He knew, bitterly, that he belonged to the rank of exploiters.

His later life must be understood as an attempt to atone for that offending scene. His interest in democratic socialism derived, to a large extent, from the injustices committed by his own family.

Around 1977 he heard news of Cerro Prieto again. He was the founder of the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana and in the Iztapalapa unit he directed the division of Social Sciences and Humanities. He brought together an authentic dream team of teachers, many of them exiled from the Latin American dictatorships, and undertook the exciting task of transforming others with his ideas, like Aristotle in his Lyceum, Plato in his Academy or Epicurus in his Garden.

I couldn’t refuse to study there. UAM opened its doors shortly before I finished high school and my father told me about the study plans as if he had created them to improve his fatherhood. Studying elsewhere would have been an intellectual parricide.

He was not my teacher in the classroom because he already was in life. We would meet occasionally on campus and in the cafeteria, where he finished off the meal with a Gansito. Despite the simplicity of his treatment, his absent air and his sure walk commanded respect. He greeted many people from a distance, without fully recognizing them, but hardly anyone approached him.

Among the people who would have wanted to speak to him but did not dare to do so, were those in charge of the photocopies, who came from Cerro Prieto. The old mezcal hacienda had become a wasteland where only the very old lived. The young people went to the United States or to other directions.

When I photocopied my ID, they asked me if I was a relative of Dr. Villoro. I said yes and they told me that they had known my grandmother when they were children. They spoke with enormous affection of the toys and blankets that he gave them. They were nostalgic for the days when the hacienda had been a productive orchard that provided work for the entire town. The memory reflected the inequality between laborers and bosses that had so outraged my father, but he mitigated that misfortune with two arguments: María Luisa Toranzo had been a considerate and kind owner, and the lands became useless after the Revolution. In the semi-desert areas, the agrarian distribution handed over dusty soil as “small property”, according to Juan Rulfo in his story “They have given us the land”. To produce mezcal, huge tracts were required that were absurdly divided up instead of transforming the new owners into cooperative members of the same productive unit.

I spoke to my uncle Miguel and my father about the nostalgia that the photocopier employees had for Cerro Prieto and they gave in to another type of idealization. That they worked in a university and belonged to a union represented an improvement for the former peasants. Neither my uncle nor my father were interested in the fact that “progress” in the cities was made at the cost of oblivion and the devastation of the countryside. Although Uncle Miguel did not share my father’s social democratic ideas, neither did he see the family past as an arcadia that should be preserved. Such was the repudiation that both felt for the haciendas that they did not care that that region perished.

In his early youth, my father enrolled in Medicine because he wanted to be a biologist to decipher the enigmas of the origin of life and at that time Biology was not a degree, but a specialty of Medicine. He got A’s in anatomy and described in detail the path of the trigeminal nerve. When it came to slicing up a chicken or turkey, he displayed scalpel skills. He learned a lot in the classrooms installed in the old Palace of the Inquisition, in the Plaza de Santo Domingo. The most important thing was to discover that he was not so interested in the origin as in the meaning of life. His curiosity had more to do with Philosophy than with Biology.

He changed careers and sought to get closer intellectually to a country that he disliked in reality. Was it possible to love an unfair, unequal, corrupt, discriminatory site? He was born in Barcelona and studied in Belgium. Two wars had deposited him in the land of his mother: barbarous Mexico.

I remember the visit that the Spanish writer Álvaro Pombo made to Mexico in 2004. We had met in Spain and I had given him information for his novel A Window to the North, about a girl from Santander who travels to Mexico and participates in the Cristero War. Pombo passionately immersed himself in numerous books and watched with delight the documentary series La Cristiada, by Nicolás Echevarría, narrated by historian Jean Meyer. He was very excited about walking the streets and breathing in the markets that he had read so much about. He stayed at a downtown hotel and went for a walk. Suddenly, he found himself in the chaos of an open-air market, a flea market that preserved Nahua traditions and included Chinese products. He bought a nail clipper that fell apart between his fingers, received fascinating and incomprehensible stimuli, and returned as soon as possible to his room. From there he spoke to me to say:

—Mexico must be read, reality is not understood.

Something similar happened to my father, who also had a strong feeling of guilt because what he liked least about Mexico was the inequality to which his own family contributed. He needed to understand his adopted country in a cultural key and looked at the Spaniards who in the Colony went through a trance similar to his. Clavijero, Sahagún, Las Casas and Tata Vasco were examples of him. His first book, Los grandes momentos del indigenismo en México, does not deal directly with the original peoples, but with their interpreters, the enlightened missionaries who sided with the indigenous cause.

Starting in 1994, with the Zapatista uprising, the philosopher who began his career studying the first anthropologists in America was able to conclude it as a new Las Casas, living with the indigenous communities in Chiapas. His challenge was no longer to study a previous world, but to interpret the history that was taking place in real time.

Another disciple of the Jesuits, Subcomandante Marcos (today Galeano), who is about my age (the chronology of the myths is imprecise), was his privileged interlocutor. My father was oblivious to sentimental categories and kinship ties, but not to affection motivated by intelligence. If he had had to undergo the unlikely exercise of adopting another child, he would have chosen Marcos, our invisible brother.

