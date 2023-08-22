The Mint Juncal Alzugaray (Bilbao, 41 years old) the masculinized bias that exists in medicine. And he gives the example of the selection of guinea pigs. “Animal experimentation is done in laboratories with male specimens, because the researchers themselves say that females are more difficult because they are cyclical,” explains this Basque physiotherapist who is an expert in pelvic floor. “And that bias,” she adds, “also influences how anatomy is taught.” Alzugaray took advantage of the break caused by the covid pandemic in 2020 to turn the matter around and create a tool that, strange as it may seem, did not exist in Spain or in the rest of the world. “I asked a friend from the United States if she could look there and she didn’t find it either. She surprised me quite a bit, but well, I said to myself: ‘Well, if it doesn’t exist, we’re going to create it,’” she recalls. And she got down to work to manufacture, in the 21st century, a pioneering hyper-realistic anatomical model of a vagina.

Made with silicone and foam, to get as close as possible to real touch, in a Barcelona studio dedicated to make-up and special effects, Alooa, as this prototype is called (a game between alua, vagina in Basque, and aloha, hello in Hawaiian), is gradually becoming a very useful tool both in teaching and for the work of doctors and other health professionals. Unlike the replicas that were used up to now (“things made with crochet or cloth, which greatly infantilize the genitalia of women, or vulva molds of porn actresses”, lists Alzugaray), this model replicates the complete anatomy of a vagina: outer and inner lips, glans and clitoral hood, urethral orifice, vaginal orifice, vaginal canal… A friend of the creator of the invention served as a model, who volunteered.

There are already several professionals who rely on Alooa for their work, such as Begoña Caldera Brea, clinical director at FisioMedit, personalized physiotherapy clinic in Madrid. “I am a physiotherapist specializing in pelvioperineology and in my work such an equal and natural model is crucial to approach this area and explain anatomy in my classes in an experiential and real way. Right now, it’s a must in my daily work,” she notes. Her students, she adds, are “shocked” when they discover the model.

Nuria Caballé, Physiotherapy graduate and teacher at the Gimbernat University School of Nursing and Physiotherapy (UAB), adds another usefulness: “I use it with my pelvic floor patients, so that they become aware of their pelvic sphere and become self-aware of their genital area. When there is pain or pelvic symptoms, this area is usually erased in our body and mental scheme. He also uses it in his classes. “Students hardly know the female genital region accurately and are amazed at being able to practice with an almost real model, noticing the urethra, the cervix, and all the real external genitalia and with a very different texture from the anatomical models than we had before,” he says.

Juncal Alzugaray remembers some of the first experiences he had with Alooa. “I often accompany women who have been victims of sexual abuse, who have a brutal disconnection with their genitals, with their sexuality, with their pleasure… The first time I dared to take it out in consultation to show it to one of these patients, she he began to cry with emotion. It was something that I did not expect. My patient hugged me and said, ‘Thank you so much, you don’t know what you just did for all of us.’ At that moment I told myself that maybe she had done something great ”.

In this adventure it has had public financing, through the Ekintzaile program of the Basque Government and the Development of Business Projects of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia. In the middle of the pandemic, she had to make an online presentation for the Basque Government. “Most of those who were listening were men, of a certain age, too. I think they did not understand the project very well. They asked me things like if I had the intention of setting up a factory in the Basque Country, when I was satisfied with developing my product and getting it to see the light as I wanted… ”, he recalls.

Now, yes, after the success of Alooa (even orders from abroad are beginning to arrive), Alzugaray is considering new prototypes. “For example, a penis at rest, because all the models we see are erect, when the normal thing is for the member to be at rest. Just as there are no references to female genitalia that don’t have to do with porn, the same thing happens with those of male genitalia, right? Maybe in the end he does end up setting up his own factory.