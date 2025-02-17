02/17/2025



He Head of the FIFA Referees Commission, Pierluigi CollinaHe has revealed that he considers the possibility of presenting a great change in regards to launches from eleven meters. The idea that studies FIFA is to extend the concept of penalty to which we currently know in a batch after extension, when there is no possibility of continuing the game after executing.

In the penalty releases in the batches, although the goalkeeper rejects the ball, the players cannot go to the rebound. And that is exactly the same as Collina proposes for the maximum penalties indicated during the regulation time of a party. “EITHER Gol brands or the game resumes from the door loot», Says the Italian.

«There is an excessive distance between the striker and the goalkeeper: 75% of penalties are already granted, and there is also the possibility of playing after rejection. The goalkeepers should complain »he confesses to ‘La Repubblica’. «The penalties that are usually launched after the extension: there is no rebound, or goal marks or the game resumes from the door loot. So All theater that is generated would also be avoided», Adds.

Collina has also taken the opportunity to talk about the Vartool that has been particularly indicated in the last days between the teams and fans themselves. On this occasion, the former Italian ex -arter wanted to focus on the played for millimeters, several of them in LaLiga. «40 meters from the goal may not be decisive, but in the penalty area they become», Said the head of the FIFA Referees Commission. «Sometimes the solutions solve the problem, sometimes they get worse. Today, thanks to technology, we have an almost absolute certainty», He adds, highlighting his support for video arbitration.