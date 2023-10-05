Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 15:23

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commented, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the 35th anniversary of the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, which is being celebrated this Thursday, the 5th.

“35 years ago, the Citizen Constitution was promulgated, in a climate of democratic reconstruction. I was a Constituent Member and participated in its preparation with the desire for a free, fair and supportive society, which could guarantee the eradication of poverty and national and regional development. I often say that the revolution we need to make is to comply with the Brazilian Constitution. That what we want is to guarantee what is in the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Constitution guarantees our people the right to eat, study, live, work and have access to culture, education and health. It is up to governments to work to protect and guarantee the Constitution to which we swear allegiance. Long live the 1988 Constitution!”, wrote the president.

This Thursday, tributes are being paid to the 35th anniversary of the promulgation of the Magna Carta. Several authorities spoke out on the topic, including vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), among others.