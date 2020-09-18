Miguel Angel Lopez He is Superman because as a kid some with knives wanted to steal his bike and he confronted them and wounded he came home, but by bicycle. Superman has a son named Jerónimo after the Indian chief because Superman is a warrior and admires warriors, those who do not resign themselves, those who fight even knowing that they will lose.

Superman cried on the rest day because his spirit was drowning in the Tour anesthetized by the mechanical banana of the Jumbo, and he felt that he was betraying himself, and the fans, cycling, because he did not attack and was part of the fan pack, of those who look at themselves and mark themselves and calculate and think about defending their position rather than trying to improve it.

Superman arrives at the Col de La Loze, where civilization, the luxurious chalets and apartments of a posh ski resort that made news because Schumacher gave it to him skiing down its slopes, have been left behind, under, and in memory of those of Méribel the Tour is a hail storm in ’73, and Thévenet, Ocaña and Fuente defy it and defeat it.

Almost 50 years later, September sun and that warmth, the storm is unleashed by Superman, and it is a fit of nostalgia. Despite the Slovenian flags, the majority among a crowded hobby, he feels at home, in his Fishing, at more than 2,000 meters of altitude in the Boyacá plateau, on the way to the Tota lagoon, where, at 3,000 meters, he fishes for trout with his friend Carapaz and go up a similar, narrow road, attached to the relief of the mountain, with slides, seesaws, and walls, climbs that he knows from going up to the fields to get potatoes, to work with his family, a farmer, and they are like the one in La Loze, which is paved for cyclists only, and not like the regular climbs designed for efficiency of the vehicles.

And Carapaz, who grew up milking his grandfather’s cows, is also there, enjoying the last kilometers of his eternal getaway in a landscape of wasteland, sparse grass and scarce oxygen, and there his soul flourishes, and Superman’s spirit, that when 2,600 meters are left to the end it attacks and it seems that it does not attack, because suddenly the known world, the physics of the elements that seemed as fixed this Tour as the planets in the sky, is transformed, and before an acceleration of Superman After an experimental start by Kuss, the last of Roglic’s – “I told him to attack to see how everyone reacted and measure his strength,” says the Slovenian leader – it seems that Roglic and Pogacar stop in their orbit and that they voluntarily They let the Colombian warrior go.

They are stuck to the tar, so hard is the slope, and so great is the Capernaum in which the Tour is transformed, chaos, disorder, freedom, old cycling, each one with his own as far as he can. Fight of wills and intelligences.

The revolution was possible, it only took reckless will, and that of Superman, debutant in the Tour at 26 years old, after shining high in Twists and Turns, is tremendous, it is his strength, and his ability to accelerate in the hardest , and takes him to the top, where his eyes cry and he crosses himself, and waits for one by one, out of breath, all those who have thrown the calculator into the gutter trying to stay alive will arrive.

Roglic, no, Roglic won’t put down the calculator. He climbs suffering and measuring, and sighs in relief at the top. Not only has he given only 15s (19s with the bonus) to the irreverent Superman, and his nickname has never been so justified before, but he has also taken another 15s (17s with the bonuses) to his little calf Pogacar, who for the first time on the Tour has released from her udder.

Revolution is no longer possible. Roglic speaks at the conference and says that the worst is over, that he had nightmares about the La Loze climb, so different from all the ones he had done, and that he is happy because he has already ripped his profile from the road book. He looks back at the general standings and sees that he has Pogacar at 57s and Superman at 1m 26s, and thinks about the time trial on Saturday. Superman, so he says, only thinks about arriving in Paris happy and pulling the ears of his boss, Vinokúrov, who has his birthday. His ambition may spur him on Thursday plateau unpaved from Glières, another ancient climb in the Resistance territories. “But if I wanted to win the Tour I would need to reach the time trial on Saturday with at least one minute of advantage,” apologizes Superman, who does not look capable, and that he already knew that the third week would be the decisive one, the one that puts it tests resilience and old stamina, the one that separates the great from the very great.

Landa also wants to organize a revolution, and organizes in Madeleine and even Méribel a battle between his papayas, because of tropical fruit is the color of his jersey Bahrain, and that of his faithful Pello, Caruso, Colbrelli, Poels, and the bananas of Roglic, who calmly follow the rhythm of those of Landa, and rub their hands, while the Spaniard begins to suffocate little by little, and when the moment comes he falls behind, no longer with a wheel to follow, like all those who draw strength from where they can and oxygen out of nowhere to finish.

President Macron is still on the run in the Tour boss’s red car and when the cameras are focused on him, he takes a hydroalcoholic gel from his pocket and washes his hands. A few minutes later, the Bahrain de Landa are chasing the escape, accelerating and when the camera focuses on Alava you can see their look of nostalgia, their fatigue. At the time of the battle and Superman’s flight, Landa, the expected one, is not there. “I have deflated in the final part and not only have I not been able to with the Jumbo but with the rest. I haven’t had the best day, ”says the best Spaniard in the general classification (7th, 3m 27s). “It was the day to attack. You had to try whatever the sensations were. When Pello and Caruso were shooting, it was hard for me, but you also think that others suffer. We had to try it. The podium is tough, but Thursday’s stage after Loze’s fatigue can be chaotic. We’ll see what happens. It’s complicated”.

“Who does not risk does not win”, says the second Spanish in the general, Mas (8th, 4m 18s), who will wear a white jersey on Thursday as the putative leader of the young people. The royal, Pogacar, debuts King of the Mountain polka dots.

