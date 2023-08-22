Little by little and beyond the fact that all the spotlights, at least in the last year, have been on Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid has built its squad renewal for the short and long term, to such an extent that today, after the goodbye to Benzema, the big stars of the club are Vinicius, Bellingham for many Rodrygo. Three players who are not even over 23 years old and who already carry the weight of being the benchmarks of the white box.
The club continues to constantly clean up and rebuild in various areas of the field, perhaps being the attack and midfield the points where they have placed the most focus, leaving defense a little to one side, both in the center and much more on the wings. However, the club is already planning the attack to renew both wings of the squad, this will be in 2024 and the names chosen are two Bundesliga stars.
From Spain they report that the Real Madrid board understands that they must have at least 100 million euros on hand to sign the desired wingers to end the time of Carvajal and Mendy. Those chosen are two Bundesliga stars, on the right, Dutch Jeremy Frimpong who has had stellar growth since the arrival of Xabi Alonso and on the left Alphonso Davies, for many the best in the world in his position and who has lost comfort in Munich. Both goals are achievable, but there will be tough competition in the Premier League.
