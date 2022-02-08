??The defense (almost new) that Xavi wants for the new Barça

❌Umtiti, Lenglet and Mingueza would come out of the plans

✅Incorporation of names such as Christensen, Koundé, Azpilicueta and Gayá (to give competition to Jordi Alba)

?How about?

❤️Good

?Evil pic.twitter.com/T24A02KxFD

— SPORT Journal (@sport) February 8, 2022