The improvements of Barcelona are evident, the Blaugrana team under the management of Xavi has appealed to the philosophical principles of the club to rebuild from the beginning, erase what Koeman did and game by game show a little better on the pitch.
Now, everything indicates that Xavi has done enough to be in the team until next season, where he hopes to manage from the assembly of the squad in the summer market, where the Spaniard has an urgency to solve at all costs, Hernández understands that the team’s poorest area is the defense and for him it is essential to rebuild from below.
Reports Sport that Xavi is very clear that he no longer has three pieces, Umtiti, Lenglet, Mingueza and also, he is already speculating about a possible retirement of Piqué, for this reason, the coach will seek together with the board to strengthen the lower zone of the team even before the attack, where Hernández has Jules Koundé as a priority reinforcement as the star of the defense, in addition, it is expected that the Catalans can benefit from free agency, where players like Azpilicueta, Gayá and Christensen are linked to the Blaugrana project .
#revolution #Xavi #defense #team
