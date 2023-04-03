To a precise question: “Would it be possible to extend the format of the double race to all weekends?” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of the Formula One Group, replied to his colleague from the Gazzetta dello Sport as follows: “I’m not ruling it out for the future (in 2023 the Sprint Races went from three to six). In the meantime, we have to make sure that every day on the track is fun. Just one free practice session, lasting an hour or an hour and a half, is enough. For the rest, there must always be something up for grabs to fight for starting on Friday, creating unpredictability”. This declaration contains the whole future of F1. Like it or not. And Matteo Senatore explains here that the chances of seeing two qualifiers in the next GP of Azerbaijan are growing.

Six years have passed since Bernie Ecclestone decided to sell Formula 1 for a total of 4.4 billion dollars to the US company Liberty Media. It was considered a crazy price, but it wasn’t like that: today the Circus has multiplied the turnover by 8 (eight!). And this thanks to huge changes that have led to extraordinary results: before the transfer of ownership, Formula 1 had 400 million spectators, therefore three times the number of American football fans, now it has 1 billion.

The challenge of Liberty Media, the new ownership, was to introduce the young public to the world of F1. Widen the catchment area as much as possible. Making this sport “popular”. The exact opposite of what the purists would like and the opposite of what Ecclestone thought (his recurring quip “I’m not interested in young viewers, I prefer old people full of money who watch TV”) is famous.

From here heavy investment in social mediaby easing the restrictions previously imposed on car manufacturers; now teams and drivers can share the results of their performances much more often, bringing the public closer together. To give some numbers, between 2019 and 2020 alone, social interactions increased by 99%, an incredible result. And from here also the go to music shows that take place around the Grands Prix. But, above all, hence the agreement with Netflix, launching the series “F1: Drive to Survive”.

And now? The latest revolution as you know is touching the regulationsamidst a thousand controversies. Liberty Media’s policy is this. It’s working, of course: Formula 1 spectators are now one eighth of the world’s population and their average age has dropped from 36 to 32. But the risk that this sport turns into Wrestling begins to become concrete…