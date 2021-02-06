Cani Fernández, president of the CNMC, greets Íñigo Errejón on Thursday in the Congress of Deputies. Luis Sevillano Arribas / THE COUNTRY

Attended Cani Fernandez for the first time as president of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to the Congress of Deputies (when she appeared last June it was to pass the relevant suitability test as a candidate for that position) and she did so with the utmost determination, completely determined to propose a radical wiggle to the house. The half year that he has been in office has been enough to realize the lack of functional independence of the body and the limitations it has in terms of human, organizational and budgetary resources, something that, with less force and little success, he had already denounced in sometime his predecessor, Jose Maria Marin.

Fernández proposes modifying Law 3/2013 creating the CNMC and the Statute by which it is governed; but any change in the law needs the support of the deputies, who did not hesitate to ask for their support. The most immediate thing is to convince them and they worked on them thoroughly. Previously, he sent the written intervention (18 pages) to the parliamentarians who make up the Committee for the Audit of Democratic Quality, the Fight against Corruption, and Institutional and Legal Reforms (so called), which he chairs Íñigo Errejón, so that they became familiar with the structure of the organism and followed his speech.

The next step was to invite them to read the Strategic Plan 2021-2026 and the actions planned for the next two years that have been put out for public consultation until February 22 and where the priorities are set: defense of consumers, digitization of sectors monitoring and ecological transition. Finally, it gave them the opportunity to provide the CNMC with the management autonomy it demands: three community directives that have a full impact on the independence and autonomy of the CNMC (one relating to the sector of the telecommunications, another to audiovisual and another to the area of ​​defense of competition). I leave it there.

He wanted to get to that point, and there he stopped profusely. “The law established a rigorous regime in relation to the independence of the CNMC except for the autonomy of management of its human resources, organizational structure and budget,” Fernández clarified. In roman paladino, which does not enjoy the degree of autonomy that, for example, the Bank of Spain or the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), models that are their obsession.

And that happens, as he stressed, because of the CNMC’s own regulatory framework, because of the interpretation that the ministries have made (clashes with the departments responsible for energy and telecommunications over powers) and, above all, because of an original sin: “ When the market regulators and the competition authority merged in 2013, the unified assimilation of labor groups was not undertaken ”. All this implies limiting credits, inability to adapt to changes in production models and the digital society, inability to control staff … That is, it works as if it were a sub-directorate of any ministry and prevents it from being able to carry out effective management talent or that it can barely be regulated by influencers Y youtubers because it only has 15 people for it (“the situation is dramatic and will worsen with the new General Audiovisual Law”, he warned for more inri).

In conclusion, the CNMC needs autonomy to organize its human team, its structure and its budget in a coherent and effective way. But it is even more regrettable if one takes into account that the transfers it receives from the State are 56.5 million euros when the direct economic impact of the organism on Spanish society involves estimated savings of 1.7 billion annually and contributes to the Treasury in fees. and penalties estimated amounts (246 million in 2019). That gives enough arguments to ask for true independence for regulators. “You have to be consistent and give them full management autonomy.”

In this way, the legislative reform proposed by Cani Fernández for a “real” independence is channeled, which affects articles 26, 31 and 34 of the Law creating the CNMC regarding the internal functioning, the legal regime and the budget and control economic. “It is about having an estimated budget, recognition of the reality of the staff as authentically mixed (labor and civil servants) and the possibility of approving our own organic statute to adapt the structure of the institution to the changing reality of the markets.”