If you have recently visited a comparator’s website to look for which banks offer the best deposits, sell paid accounts or allow you to forget about paying commissions, you have surely seen how the big names in classic banking have given way to others like Revolut, N26, MyInvestor, Imagin…. They are neobanks, entities that offer their services exclusively through digital channels, which allows them to pass on lower costs to their clients and makes them especially attractive to young audiences.

According to the Funcas-KPMG Financial Digitalization Observatory, there are currently about 275 operating around the world and it is expected that in 2027 they will be able to provide financial services to about 377 million users. In Spain, nearly ten million Spaniards already have an account in a 100% digital banking entity, companies that together have reached a market share of 30%, a figure behind which there is very rapid expansion; They have grown by more than 60% in just three years.

Another fact that shows the importance of the phenomenon is that some entities such as the German N26, the British Revolut or Monzo, the American Chime or the Brazilian Nubank have achieved ‘unicorn’ status, which is like in the world of emerging companies. technological base (‘startups’) are called those that reach a valuation of millions of dollars.

However, not all are equal and, in fact, there are some that are not financial entities. As the Bank of Spain warns, there is no single definition of ‘neobank’. We are not facing a legal or regulated term, which means that some do not adjust (they do not intend to) to the old scheme in which we could go to the same entity both to open a deposit and to direct a payroll or request a loan. . “Before contracting, it is advisable to check which license each entity operates with, as this determines the type of services they can provide,” says the regulatory body.

‘Classic’ banks are registered as credit entities by the Bank of Spain. This implies, to begin with, that the savings we entrust to them are to a certain extent covered by the deposit guarantee fund. If the entity went bankrupt we could recover up to 100,000 euros for each owner. This same coverage is also guaranteed for clients of entities registered in another member state of the European Union or of Spanish branches of banks in third countries in which there is no guarantee fund or it does not reach up to those 100,000 euros.

Precisely the fact of being adhered or not to the mechanisms that establish this guarantee on deposits is what determines something fundamental with regard to the range of services that a financial institution can offer to its clients: only those who are adhered and, Therefore, they appear in the registry of the Bank of Spain and can raise reimbursable funds and, therefore, market deposits.

Among the neobanks, there are those that already appear in this registry, in some cases because they have even been born within traditional financial entities, such as OpenBank, Evo or Imagin, which belong to Banco Santander, Bankinter and Caixabank, respectively. But there are also those that only have authorization to operate as an ‘electronic money entity’ (EDE) or are integrated into another already established one. These, in turn, can operate as payment entities or exclusively provide account aggregation and payment initiation services.

In the first case, they have a license to issue electronic money (to store it in a digital or electronic medium such as mobile phones or cards) and they can offer us an account from which to make transfers and to which a card will be linked, generally virtual, with to make payments or withdraw money from an ATM. Finally, those authorized only as ‘entity providing account information service’ remain. They are, for example, mobile applications to which we provide our financial information to have greater control of expenses, see the status of accounts opened in different banks at once or we even give them access to them to be able to make purchases ‘online’. line’ saving us the tedious process of entering card details.