What’s happening in the insurance world? Prices are rising, the Malus Bonus no longer works, are we on the verge of a revolution? “These problems have been discussed for some time – explains Marco Brachini, Chief Marketing Brand and Customer Relationship Officer of the Sara Assicurazioni Group – on various tables (Ivass, Ania) and in concert with the other operators. The mechanism no longer works: we have approximately eighty percent of Italian insured people in first class. And, in addition, with the most recent rules, even new drivers who have a partner in their family with a very good merit class can have that type of treatment on their vehicle (even from a car to a motorcycle)”.

And this among other things destroys the rationale of insurance because many motorists flee after accidents to avoid losing first class and seek private agreements. Is that so?

“These are behaviors to be stigmatized and against all civic sense, but yes, this component can also exist. I would add, unfortunately, that those who flee many times are also completely without insurance coverage.”

Another problem: the high cost of insurance. Why, after years of decline, are the prices of policies increasing?

“There are several factors: from the recovery of traffic and accidents to pre-covid levels, to the surge in prices on labor and spare parts for repairs. Everything contributes to a greater technical requirement and to a rise in tariffs”.

And for 2024?

“The perspective is this: the MV TPL market will tend to stabilize but at higher spending levels. Another theme is that of natural and catastrophic events of which we have seen, even recently, unprecedented violence and repetitiveness.”

What ways does a motorist have to save money?

“Different, starting from that of personalized policies. And it is a topic that needs to be made known, it is no coincidence that Sara Assicurazioni has just launched a new advertising campaign dedicated to Guido Bene, the connected car liability insurance policy that rewards a virtuous driving style. An important choice, which supports the good positioning we have on the market level: compared to the insurance sector we are fifth in terms of level of notoriety (from market research dedicated to the sector), despite being the twelfth group in the non-life sector. The TV commercial shot in Italy, developed with Havas Milan and produced by Sator International, was born from the idea that each of us moves along many roads every day, experiences them differently, but whatever the road to take, Sara Assicurazioni is at alongside its customers, to offer security and technology that save money.”

Ok, but in concrete terms? How do you save?

“The best example is “Guido Bene” which, thanks to the black box connected to the SaraConMe app, attributes a score to each journey based on the km travelled, acceleration, braking and driving style, which turns into a premium discount upon renewal of up to 40% of the rate. And there is also a lot of transparency because each customer can check their driving behavior via the app and, from a coaching perspective, can monitor and improve their performance through a self-learning mechanism. We are the only ones in Italy to do something like this. And to this is added a welcome bonus on entry of up to 25% and 24/7 geolocalised roadside assistance”.

And what do we do with privacy?

“It is necessary that the Customer authorizes us to manage his personal driving data, otherwise it would be impossible to manage this process and recognize these discounts. Let’s say that data sharing is the obvious and natural price to pay to get these important discounts. But there’s more, it’s not just an economic issue, it’s also environmental and social.”

“It pushes motorists to drive better, therefore to consume less, and then it also pushes them to do so in a more responsible way. And we, who created the platform, are not saying this.”

“Exactly: Guido Bene is the first Motor TPL product in Italy to have sustainability characteristics on the issues of Environment, Responsibility and Convenience, validated and verified according to the ISO/TS 17033/2019 standard by Bureau Veritas Italia, world leader in conformity verification services”.

What if someone drives badly?

“Through the App in real time you can understand how little you are saving compared to the previous year. And therefore he immediately understands that by changing his driving style he can earn a greater discount. But there’s more: this type of policy is an example of how we managed to carry out a great digital revolution. Something that has allowed us to work at our best, among other things encouraging the creation of a real experience for our customers, promoting services that go beyond pure insurance coverage”.