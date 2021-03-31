The revolution and the earth, Gonzalo Benavente’s documentary, exposed a critical moment in Peru: the arrival of Juan Velasco Alvarado to power and Agrarian reform. After its successful passage in the cinemas nationwide in 2019, TV Peru announced its launch for the first time on television.

Originally, the premiere was scheduled for Sunday, April 4. However, the state channel decided to reschedule it to Sunday 18 at 9:00 pm, after the 2021 general elections. This fact would have motivated some complaints from various people, including former minister Pedro Cateriano.

“When I occupied the PCM, I maintained the neutral management of TV Peru. I did not order attacks, manipulation of information or the disclosure of politically biased programs. Is it appropriate that ‘The Revolution and the Earth’ be broadcast in the final stretch of the electoral campaign? “, Cateriano pointed out on Twitter.

As the premise anticipates, The revolution and the earth He tells us how Juan Velasco Alvarado staged a coup in 1968, established the Revolutionary Government of the Armed Forces and brought about the Agrarian Reform. Without a doubt, one of the most controversial events of the 20th century.

It is a deep 4-year research work on an important part of our history. Thanks to the support of opinion leaders and the mobilization of viewers, Gonzalo Benavente’s documentary continues to make people talk around the world.