The revolution and the earth, a documentary directed by Gonzalo Benavente, it is the most successful in the history of the country. Its premiere in 2019 drew thousands to theaters, and now it reaches television to tell one of the most controversial events of the 20th century.

TV Peru had scheduled its launch for Sunday, April 4, but rescheduled the important cultural event for this Sunday, April 18, at 10:00 p.m. According to former minister Pedro Cateriano, it was not an opportune moment for the dissemination of politically biased programs because they were close to the date of the elections, which were held on April 11.

The decision brought a wave of criticism from outraged spectators for not bringing this story to light in order to “preserve neutrality” during the last stretch of the electoral campaign.

What is The Revolution and the Earth about?

As the synopsis anticipates, the feature film tells one of Peru’s most memorable moments: the arrival of Juan Velasco Alvarado to power. The military carried out a coup in 1968 and established the Revolutionary Government of the Armed Forces, which would bring about agrarian reform.

The production is about a deep four-year investigative work that was constructed from archive material, interviews with various intellectuals and testimonies of this political measure. Without a doubt, one of the reasons why the documentary was so acclaimed at the time.

Why did the agrarian reform take place in Peru?

The radical nature of the Peruvian agrarian reform is explained by the need to eliminate the unjust system of land tenure in force in the country in those years, in a similar way to what happened in most of the countries of the region.

How long did the Velasco government last?

The government of Juan Velasco Alvarado, also known as the first phase of the Revolutionary Government of the Armed Forces of Peru, was a military dictatorship in Peru that began on October 3, 1968 with an institutional coup and ended on August 29, 1975.