These feminist activists dress in black and wear hoods to protest the mistreatment, rape and murder of women in one of the countries with the highest rate of impunity for femicides.

“That’s why I’m here. For that girl who couldn’t speak because of the damn system we live in. ” With those words, a woman who does not reveal her identity like the rest of those who make up the Black Block groups, remembers the multiple times she was raped since she was only five years old.

‘Matancera’, as she calls herself, explains that like her colleagues she dresses in black, covers her face and protests in the streets of Mexico to show her disagreement with the macho society and, especially, the impunity of the that rapists and abusers of women benefit.

And it is that in Mexico, about 4,000 women are murdered every year and 99% of femicides go unpunished. This makes the North American country one of the most violent against women in all of Latin America.

Specifically, ‘Matancera’ was raped by an acquaintance of her family. When she dared to report what had happened to her, they threatened her and she had to leave her village. “(Sex abusers) have their families, they have children. And it wasn’t two or three times, it was years ”, he adds. That is why she has now joined the black bloc, an increasingly popular demonstration tactic that women use to protest with harangues, stones or burns for sexual abuse.

His call is to justice. “The blood that you spilled you will pay. The women you murdered will not die ”, is one of the chants they make during the mobilizations against femicides in Mexico.

In addition to being thousands of groups that protest the same, many of these create shelters to protect women victims of domestic violence. A place where women can feel safe and free.



