No dispute against the Colombian. Some fans had a banner, but they didn’t unfurl it. The exponents of the Curva Nord had a discussion with the head of relations between the club and the fans, then – after reassurances – the break ranks

Francis Calvi

A day of protests and disputes against the least wanted purchase. At least by Inter fans. Who have flooded the web with posts and memes between the ironic (some) and the angry (most). Cuadrado’s arrival at the Nerazzurri is, to say the least, frowned upon, unbearable.

In the afternoon, from words (on the Internet) we moved on to deeds. And around one hundred fans gathered in front of the Inter headquarters to contest the management’s choice, ready to raise their voices, to express their disappointment at the Colombian’s arrival. In the end, however, they decided to place their trust in the club, which guaranteed the exponents of the Curva Nord the opportunity to compete with the player in the pre-season. See also Shakira forgets Piqué in Miami: "Thanks to everyone who dried my tears"

the record — This afternoon, around 6pm, about a hundred Nerazzurri supporters gathered in front of the Via della Liberazione headquarters: the fans had brought a banner and were ready to protest. The common thought was well defined: “We Cuadrado don’t want it”. The manifestation of dissent, however, never began. Outside the headquarters, some exponents of the Curva had a discussion with Inter’s Slo, or rather the executive delegated to take care of the relationship with the fans. As a representative of the club, the latter explained the reasons that led Marotta and Ausilio to start the negotiation that brings Cuadrado to the Nerazzurri, guaranteeing fans the opportunity to speak with the player before the start of the season. After the confrontation with Slo, the fans had a brief meeting, gathered in a circle in front of the venue. In a few seconds they decided to accept the company’s proposal and not to display the banner, effectively giving the go-ahead for Cuadrado’s arrival in the Nerazzurri. See also 24h of Le Mans | Here is the program of the 90th edition 2022

the reaction — CEO Marotta, over time, has accustomed the fans to unexpected market hits, stealing some players from their direct competitors (Calhanoglu above all). This time, however, the idea of ​​registering a key former Juve player was not appreciated by most of the Nerazzurri fans. Beyond the almost ten-year experience with the black and whites, in fact, supporters contest Cuadrado’s numerous provocative attitudes that distinguished him during the Italian derbies against Inter. The most recent episode dates back to last April when, in the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia, the winger became the protagonist of a fight with Lukaku. The spat with the Belgian (also followed by a tough confrontation with Handanovic) also cost Cuadrado a three-match ban.