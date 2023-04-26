The revolt of the exes, the film with Matthew McConaughey: plot, cast and streaming on Italia 1

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, originally titled Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, is a 2009 film directed by Mark Waters. The film is a free interpretation, in a modern key, of the famous Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Let’s see together the plot, the trailer, the cast and where to see it in streaming. Appointment on Italia 1 tonight, Wednesday 26 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1.

The revolt of the exes, the plot of the film

Connor Mead is a successful photographer and a recognized womanizer. His brother Paul is due to get married and, on his way to his late uncle Wayne’s estate, Connor the night before the ceremony meets Jenny Perrotti, an old flame of his who doesn’t seem to have taken their breakup well. After dinner, Uncle Wayne’s ghost appears and warns his nephew of the visit of three ghosts: a girlfriend from the past, one from the present and one from the future, all three will teach him that one night stand love doesn’t make you happy .

The girl from the past is the one with whom Connor lived his first time and will take him back to his childhood, to his infatuation with Jenny and the disappointment caused by her at the school dance, when she kissed another boy. Connor met Jenny some time later, but he ignored her; finally the two had a brief acquaintance at the end of which they ended up in bed together. The next morning, Jenny found the bed empty and was very disappointed.

The present girl is his secretary who shows him all the collection of girls he has bedded and how the recent conquests have united and are toasting against him. Connor, outraged, destroys the wedding cake and spreads a bad gossip: immediately the rumor spreads that his brother has slept with one of the bridesmaids and the bride, humiliated, cancels the wedding.

Thus arrives the third spirit, the girl of the future, who shows Connor his future: at his funeral there will be only Paul and Jenny will marry a man she met right at her wedding. Connor then decides to talk to the bride and make things right, hoping he can make things right with Jenny as well.

The revolt of the exes, the cast of the film

Who is in the cast of the film? We see as the protagonist Matthew McConaughey who plays Connor the womanizer. Playing the beautiful and unattainable Jenny is Jennifer Garner. In the cast of the film we also see Michael Douglas who plays the late uncle Wayne, Breckin Meyer who plays Paul the future husband and brother of the protagonist, Lacey Chabert who plays Sandra and Daniel Sunjata who plays Brad.

Again, in the cast we see a young Emma Stone who plays Allison Vandermeersh, Christina Milian who plays Kalia, Noureen DeWulf who plays Melanie, Anne Archer who plays Vonda Volkom, Robert Forster who plays Sergeant Volkom, Amanda Walsh who plays Denice and Christina Allen in dress up as a teenage Jenny Perrotti.

Where to see it on TV and streaming

But where to see the film? Italia 1 has decided to re-air the film this evening, 26 April 2023. Mediaset’s youth channel is available at key 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can do so via Mediaset Play, the platform that also allows you to follow the contents broadcast on TV via app, even in streaming. All you have to do is register for free on the platform.