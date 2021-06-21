Colombia is in a phase of worrying violence. President Iván Duque’s popularity is at half mast and he has long been the center of anger among Colombians. From the depths of the field the demands and priorities are different.

One year after the next presidential elections, the mobilization against the right-wing government intensifies.

Colombian peasants are resisting the state’s struggle to end their cocaine crops: for many of them it is the only means of subsistence.



