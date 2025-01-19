I am not going to enter into the tiresome comparison between El hormiguero, by Pablo Motos, and La revuelta, by David Broncano, but I am going to take advantage of the success of the latter to make a reflection. The Spanish Radio and Television Corporation, SA is the public entity of the State that is responsible for the management of the public radio and television service.

We are, therefore, referring to the management of a public service considered essential. In the exercise of its public function, the Corporation has, among many other obligations, to promote knowledge of the arts, science, history and culture; serve the widest audience, ensuring maximum geographic and social coverage, with the commitment to offer quality, diversity, innovation and ethical demands, and promote knowledge and dissemination of constitutional principles and civic values.

Its main income comes from the economic compensations included in the General State Budgets, that is, from budgetary transfers; of public money. Consequently, the Spanish public radio and television service is financed with the money that we all pay through our taxes.

On the contrary, television services provided by private operators are financed, essentially, through advertising revenues and contributions from their shareholders. But the perhaps most important difference between the two is that, while the private operator is accountable to its shareholders, the public operator is accountable to Parliament.

While the private operator pursues profit, the public operator does not. While the former is a private company, the latter is a public company. While the private sector provides services with the intention of obtaining a benefit, the public does not. While the first is a service of a business nature, the second is a public service. While the objective of the first is to obtain the maximum possible income, the second is not. Both, however, are free.

Therefore, the purpose of the State is not to compete in the free market and achieve maximum profit, but to provide public services that are financed, essentially, with the money collected in taxes. It is therefore obvious that the programming that the RTVE Board of Directors approves each year has a budgetary impact, and, therefore, that its financing affects the public income that the State needs.

Therefore, when the General State Budgets are approved, not only the economic allocation to RTVE must be debated, but also the general strategy in relation to its application. If we review the Parliament’s newspaper archive, we see that this debate is almost non-existent. They will tell me that the right place to do it is within the RTVE Board of Directors itself. TRUE. But it is not enough.

The strategic debate in relation to any essential public service must be done in Parliament; debate in which it is necessary to debate whether it is necessary to allocate public money to finance any type of programming.

It is obvious, for example, that public television is responsible for the live broadcast of any event, of any nature, in which Spain, as such, participates. But it is not so logical, for example, that public television has to finance programs whose main purpose is to compete for audience share, or that it has to pay certain remunerations to external professionals.

I mean that the programming of the public radio and television service must not be done with criteria of maximum audience and free competition, but with criteria that allow the plural dissemination of those programs of general interest whose purpose is the dissemination of content. of a cultural, scientific, historical, and/or artistic nature.

Its purpose, therefore, is essentially educational and informative in its broadest sense. Leisure, anesthesia. Education fosters the capacity for criticism, knowledge, and debate.

Leisure is undoubtedly necessary, but not at any price or with any content. I do not believe that the objective of public television is to compete in audience share. But understand well. I’m not saying that your goal isn’t to achieve it. I say that its purpose should not be to compete in the market as just another operator.

That is the objective of private radio and television. No, the public one. The programming of the public service must be in accordance with its nature and function. Therefore, not any content or any remuneration is worth it. Public television must be a reflection of the society to which we aspire.

It is, therefore, the public mirror of reference for everyone. It therefore has an important educational value. Those of a certain age will surely remember programs such as The Key, Man and the Earth, Once Upon a Time, and a long etcetera, which undoubtedly had a high educational value.

In short, it is about doing what other operators cannot do for profitability reasons. It is not, therefore, about simply competing, but about training.

This is the great challenge of public television as a public service. And I formulate my reflection again: is it necessary to allocate public money to finance any type of programming? My answer is no.