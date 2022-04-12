Sinaloa.- For the PRI, 4T should be worried why sinaloa has presented “high” numbers in its participation and results; It is not surprising, it has been one of the states that always grants the most votes, however, this time it fell sharply from 60.53 percent in 2018 to 19.21 percent this year.

The president of the State Directive Committee of the PRI, Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, expressed that this Sunday’s session It was a costly, unnecessary process with irregularities.

“I insist, they must be worried, they used all the power of the State, without opponents, after this exercise we are clear about Morena’s hard vote,” said the local deputy.

“Since the beginning of his government, AMLO he has passed promising this scrutiny, I hope, that now that he was ‘ratified’, he will start governing and deliver results to the country”, stressed Valenzuela Langarica.

The state leader said that the INE did its job, “for my part, I knew what exercise was being carried out yesterday, I knew where my box was, however I decided not to participate, abstaining was also my right.”

The INE installed the voting booths, the INE did its job, like Mexicans, Mexican women, the next challenge is to take care of our institution.