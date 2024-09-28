A few weeks ago we reported the news of rebirth of Argonaut Software which will return with the remastered edition of the 3D platformer Croc. In reality it is not the only project the historic brand is working on, because a collaboration with the development studio Ancient Machine has been announced for help launch the point-and-click adventure VICE Undercover “Set in an alternative Miami of 1985, where the Internet is already widespread, VICE Undercover immerses you in a world where drug cartels use advanced technologies such as video surveillance, satellite tracking and online money transfers,” according to the official press release.

Old fashioned adventure

The player will then take on the role of Vida, an undercover detective from theoperational unit dealing with cyber crimeswho tracked down the cartel’s most infamous hacking group and infiltrated their supercomputer.

Using Amigo OSa retro-inspired operating system, Vida gains access to encrypted databases full of information on criminals and corrupt officials. How will she balance her job with the morally questionable choices she will be called upon to make?

Argonaut Software is an English studio known in the 80s and 90s for the technical excellence of its games, including Star Fox for Super Nintendo. Ancient Machine is instead described as an “independent micro-development studio” founded in 2019 by people who have worked on games such as The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, PAYDAY, Asphalt, Wolverine: Adamantium Rage and The Amazing Spider-Man 3.