When, hours before the game between Lakers and Kings began, it was known that LeBron James was going to rest, few believed it. It was the first time all season that the Lakers star was going to miss a game. Until now, and at 36 years old, he had 36 of 36, with an average of 25.8 points, 8 rebounds and 7.8 assists, a good role in defense and the total leadership of a team that has already had 14 absences of Anthony Davis and who had a brilliant start before injuries suffered a squad that has added, in Sacramento, its sixth loss in the last eight games. The proximity of the All Star, which LeBron will play despite his public complaints, has caused the King to agree a few minutes of rest with his coach, Frank Vogel, who has not minded losing third place in the Western Conference in favor of the Suns, who beat them the other day with, precisely, a formidable performance from LeBron: 38 + 5 + 6, 2 steals, 1 block … and 38 more minutes for legs that have suffered too much in the last month full of overtime, an inordinate amount of track time despite injuries and the assumption of greater responsibility with Anthony Davis (and company) in dry dock.

The proximity of the All Star has forced the fulfillment of an almost forced rest, but LeBron is not what leaves the ship adrift even overnight. In the evicted Cavaliers of 2017-18, his last year in Ohio before heading to Los Angeles, he played all 82 games for the first time in his career before the avalanche of bad play generated, with a loose squad and an identity, the of the 2016 ring, completely lost. And not only that, he also got them into the Finals with a supreme playoff performance. Another example of his commitment and his way of seeing basketball became latent in the past season: at 35 years old, many asked him for more rest despite averaging 34.6 minutes per game, the minimum of his career (identical figure to the of the present course), but James refused to watch the confrontations from the bench unless there was a force majeure cause, such as an injury. This confronted him, not directly but silently, with a Kawhi Leonard who has sponsored the idea of ​​load management, absolutely corrected in the current season by his new coach, Tyronn Lue, before the bad results of the past and in line with his idea. game, which begins by having a chemistry with the fewest possible cracks.