Betis’s legal services will study whether they will present allegations to the minutes to avoid punishment to the Brazilian, who barely touches the rival



02/23/2025



Updated at 9:12 p.m.





Antony was expelled in the lengthe Getafe – Betis with direct red shown by Alberola Rojas and validated by the VAR. The Brazilian made an entrance at the wrong time and without a ball to Juan Iglesias but barely touched the rival. He whistled and there was a trifulca conato with the local players and the referee resolved him expelling the Betic end, which would not be before Real Madrid.

The fact is that in the repetitions it is appreciated that there is hardly any contact of the right boot of Antony, which is thrown without the option of playing the ball and tired of the despair of a race with the late minute of the game, and the sole of the player of the Getafe, which does everything possible to fall and cause the referee to react that way.

Isco, a partner of Antony and designated as the best player of the game with his two goals, pointed out at the end of the match in Movistar that “we are going to see the Red to Antony, who tell me not to even touch him.”

In the minutes, Alberola Rojas pointed out the following by justifying Antony’s red: “For entering behind an adversary without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength.”









It remains to be seen now if Betis’s legal services raise allegations to the act of Alberola Rojas to prevent Antony from being sanctioned for the party against Madrid.