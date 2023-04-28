













The review bombing does not benefit anyone and only shows your intolerance | EarthGamer

Also, although it is more common to see it in video games, it is a phenomenon that even affects series and movies. Seeing that it is becoming more and more common and for increasingly absurd reasons, we began to analyze this phenomenon. Here we tell you why it does not benefit anyone and should stop.

Review bombing is pretty obvious most of the time

Sites like Metacritic or IMDB have the option for the same users to share their ratings on different products. Unfortunately many people see this option as a space to rant and vent their frustrations. Not to mention, they don’t dress it up one bit.

From the outset, the review bombing aims to lower the ratings as much as possible. That is why they often see ratings of one or even zero. We know that sometimes there are creations that come out with very low quality, but very few really deserve such low numbers.

Source: Metacritic

The worst is when you see the huge discrepancies between the critic rating and the audience rating. Take for example a recent game: Resident Evil 4, a game that received quite a bit of appreciation from the press. However, the user section is full of very low ratings that dropped it from 90 to 60.

Perhaps the low ratings would be understandable if the game had released with critical bugs. However, it was not like that, it only had some texture problems on PS4. But when we get to see the negative comments is when the review bombing shows his horrible face.

Many complaints don’t even have to do with the quality of Resident Evil 4 itself. Rather, they are comments towards Ashley and Ada’s change of clothing, as well as their role in the story. Many accuse that the remake was a “victim of progressivism” by putting a couple of women who no longer need Leon so much. Which lets us see the train of thought of these people and makes the review bombing pretty obvious.

Sites with user ratings are turning into hate forums

Another aspect that makes review bombing quite obvious is that, when looking at user profiles, they are fake accounts. Many of them were just created to give you a lousy rating. This becomes more evident when in addition to having invented names, they only have one ‘review’ in their entire history.

This makes it clear that many use these spaces simply as forums to spread their hatred towards something. The worst thing about the situation is that they are not one or two people, they become thousands. Since they have the shield of anonymity, they feel empowered to disparage the great work of the creators. And the reasons they share are almost always related to ‘progressivism’, censorship or supposed forced inclusion.

Source: Metacritic

Source: Metacritic

This shows that they are people with a retrograde mind, who are not open to change and who prefer everything to stay the same. This represents one of the great dangers of review bombing. Since the creators could take this as a sign not to venture to experiment. Well, that could bring them the hatred of the masses that have also proven to be violent.. Remember the death threats to Abby’s actress in The Last of Us? What about the harassment of Ada Wong’s actress in RE4 Remake?

This in turn is a sample of why the review bombing should disappear. It is used less and less to evaluate the quality of a product and more to attack the developers or creators. Also, if these people continue to spread hate with nothing to stop them, the situation could get worse and worse.

Review bombing would take away the opportunity to cooperate as users

Due to the frequency of review bombing and the increasingly absurd reasons, Metacritic announced that it will take action on the matter. It hasn’t yet said exactly what it will do, but one possibility is that it will remove the user ratings option. Which would be negative.

Review bombing is an extreme case of negativity, but user ratings can go a long way. Let’s remember cases like Cyberpunk 2077 where critics were given early access on the PC version, which was the one that ran better. Despite the good ratings from the press, users found a title that was almost unplayable, especially on last generation consoles. So among users they reported this and kept some unwary from regretting their purchase.

Source: CD Project Red

For this reason, it is also not recommended to completely remove user ratings. But if extreme conditions continue, then some sites might go this route. Which would take away the opportunity to help us as users.

Of course we are not saying that you go through life without negatively qualifying anything. But the most ideal, and even fair, is to always evaluate with the proper arguments and not just spout hate because they included LGBT characters or changed a heroine’s outfit.

In addition, it is useless to incur in these attitudes. After all Resident Evil 4 Remake was a financial success for Capcom. The Last of Us series is one of the most watched on HBO despite the bad reviews against the Ellie and Riley episodes, and the Bill and Frank episode. So the only thing it’s good for is to show your intolerance and frustration.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.