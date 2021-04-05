According to Russian accounting standards (RAS), AvtoVAZ’s revenue fell by 12.1 percent (to 256.851 billion rubles) at the end of last year. Writes about it TASS…

At the same time, the net profit of the Russian auto giant almost doubled, amounting to 741.7 million rubles. The company’s gross profit decreased by 2.7 percent (to almost 20 billion rubles). Cost of sales amounted to 235.9 billion rubles (minus 13.2 percent).

Selling expenses of AvtoVAZ fell to 8.1 billion rubles (minus 20.4 percent), sales profit jumped by 63.9 percent (to 6.7 billion rubles). The company’s net loss according to international financial reporting standards (IFRS) amounted to 196 million euros against 72 million euros a year earlier. Revenue fell to € 2.799 billion from € 3.376 billion in 2019.

Earlier, the Russian authorities denied information about the shortage of cars in the country. According to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, the shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and logistical difficulties is gradually declining.

In January of this year, AvtoVAZ managed to sell only 62 Lada cars in the EU countries. Compared to the same month last year, sales have fallen three times.