The sci-fi movie grossed $440.5 million at the North American box office, in addition to $957 million it earned overseas. Only 6 films have crossed the $1 billion mark in their first two weeks.

But director James Cameron indicated that the big-budget film produced by the company “Twentieth Century” needs twice that amount to reimburse its production costs and start the stage of making profits.

The original “Avatar” movie took in a record $2.9 billion.

And in second place in the North American halls was the family movie “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” produced by “Universal”, which is an animated work from the famous “Shrek” series. The movie took in $22 million in its last weekend.

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie, which is huge, generated revenues of $ 6.5 million, ranking third. Its domestic total rose to $439.6 million in eight weeks.

And in fourth place was Sony’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, with revenues of $5.4 million. The English actress Naomi Aki embodied in this film the character of the late famous singer Whitney Houston.

And in fifth place was the comedy-drama “Babylon” produced by Paramount, with revenues of $ 3.6 million. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starred in this work under the direction of director Damien Chazelle.

Here are the rest of the films, in order:

6- “Violent Night” with $2.8 million.

7. “The Whale,” $1.8 million.

8- The Fabelmans, with $1.6 million.

9. “The Menu,” with $1.4 million.

10- “Strange World,” with $747,000.