The third wave of the Region of Murcia remains stagnant in a peak of unsustainable coronavirus cases. The 1,000 cases have been exceeded in twelve of the last fourteen days. In half of them 1,500 have been exceeded. To give an idea of ​​the dimension of these numbers, in the second wave the thousand was only exceeded in one day (1,002). This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health registered 1,884 positives. About 12,000 tests were performed, so the positivity rate remains at 15%.

The curve, therefore, draws a disproportionate plateau. But the hospitals needed a quick stop to the transmission that is not happening. The pandemic continues to drown the health system and there are already 900 patients admitted to the centers of the Region, fifty more than the day before. Of the total, 122 are in the ICU, three more than in the previous count. That is, 100% of the beds available in these units.

The death register has also been installed in tragic daily data. Ten patients died in the last day. It is the daily average since last Friday and will last for weeks if the pandemic maintains this dynamic. The total number of fatalities amounts to 855. The incidence of positives in 14 days is 1,493 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In 7 days it is 819.

Moratalla It has already exceeded the 4,000 rate in two weeks. The third wave is preying on municipalities like no other. In the last fourteen days, half the cases (327) of the entire pandemic (682) have been registered. Albudeite, Yecla, Fortuna and Mula also exceed the incidence of 3,000. And Caravaca, Jumilla and Abanilla, above 2,000.