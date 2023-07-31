The rhythms of a cumbia make around thirty people dance in the patio of a central bookstore in Mexico City. Light the candle Maria, light the candle José… Meanwhile, the sonidero Discos Morelos (José Ortega) observes the environment. A few seconds later, he bends down and drags a box with dozens of vinyls towards him. “I play with the music and the music plays with me”, he affirms. He pulls out one of those vinyls, looks at it, and prepares to put it on his record player. Next to him, Sonido Continental (Miguel Cruz), animates the atmosphere. “Greetings to Jorge, to all the people of San Luis Potosí…”, he exclaims. The environment forms the phenomenon of the sonideros, those traveling discotheques that the Government of Mexico City seeks to declare as intangible cultural heritage of the capital.

Morelos was born 73 years ago in the small municipality of Peñón de los Baños, east of the capital. He defends that this was the place of origin of the phenomenon, and that he “only talks” about what he knows. He began tinkering with his first records when he was only 10 years old and helped his uncle move his music equipment in the neighborhoods of El Peñón. He hasn’t stopped since then: he had a small record stand with his brother in the rough neighborhood of Tepito and later he began to play music in different places, in different countries. He keeps his style. “You are seeing people, do you understand me? There is a lot of very beautiful music. You have to go [siguiendo los gustos] from the people”.

The sound world in the capital came into conflict in February, when the mayoress of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, banned the small traveling discotheques that had brought together the residents of Santa María la Ribera for years. The president affirmed that her decision was due to the fact that she received “many complaints from neighbors” for the noise; and she proposed that they be relocated to enclosed spaces. The Legal Department of Mexico City had only received three complaints for “noise” in the Alameda de Santa María la Ribera between January and December 2022.

A month later, Cuevas turned the situation around: he recognized the sonideros as “cultural heritage”; and he shared a photo with 20 of his reps holding up the caption. The Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, Claudia Curiel, then stated that the heritage declaration went through a long process that involved authorities and specialists, and that it could only be tendered by the Head of Government. “Not just give a diploma,” summarized Icaza.

It is March 25 and in the last few days the capital’s Ministry of Culture has placed a large colorful structure in the shape of a flower in the center of the Zócalo. The square is filled for more than 10 hours with thousands of people dancing to the rhythm of some representative sonideros such as La Changa or La Conga. The phenomenon draws muscle from its popularity in the center of the capital. On July 1, tropical rhythms also took over the historic Los Angeles Ballroom.

The neighborhood phenomenon stomps

Joyce Multicolor grew up in Iztapalapa, a “lifelong” sound side neighborhood. She saw those dances that filled the streets as an escape formula from her responsibilities: first from school; after her work. It was the only distraction, since they did not have the proximity of the discos: “We did not have access to those things. Our only entertainment and our only identity were the parties every weekend in the street”. She studied music analysis and Latin rhythms so she could teach classes in audio, engineering, and music analysis. And 14 years ago she started in the business of traveling discos – she is now 36–.

Discos Morelos (José Ortega) dances as a couple during the party to music by Sonido Tacuba, Sonido Arce el Pachuco and Continental 2000.

Swiss photographer Mirjam Wirz has studied the phenomenon for 13 years. This investigation has led him to meet some of the great exponents in the city, such as Morelos himself. She has been noticing a change since the popularity of the sonideros reached the center of the capital. She began going to massive events, when the bars were still occupying the streets and the authorities began to ask for licenses. But she liked to see the atmosphere, how the people from the surroundings gathered, sold food, offered the pass to the bathrooms… “Everyone was part of that event and it felt like it was something big […] It’s a lifestyle,” he says. She captured some of those images in books like the one in Sonidero City. Wirz also toured the halls and events held by some “first generation” sounders –those who had been involved in the phenomenon since the 70s–, smaller, family events that used vinyl instead of the modernity of USBs. .

A break of stigmas

Several days ago, Joyce Multicolor read information on the internet that said that the initiative for the sonideros to be declared as patrimony was “under evaluation.” “I was offended. It is a process that has been going on for more than 60 years in Mexico City, and I believe that an investigation is needed”. The sound phenomenon has faced class stigmas, as have some genres such as rap or reggaeton. For years, he has overcome the barrier. Joyce gives a sample of this: “In these 14 years [en los que trabajo como sonidera] I have had to work from the most marginalized places to international festivals; and in the end it’s the same job, I never try to change it. The sonidero is sonidero wherever you go ”, she assures.

The Swiss photographer raises several questions, such as why the idea of ​​declaring the phenomenon as cultural heritage arose when its success reached the center; or how a title of this type could infer the essence of the phenomenon. “The idea is a bit complicated. It’s like conserving something, but conserving it sometimes kills it, you don’t allow it to develop, ”she reflects. She thinks about how it might affect something “that already works”. “What I needed [el sonidero] was some support, like [facilidad para obtener] permits or have certain security as football matches have. It would not be unusual for aspects such as racism or classism to enter [en este tipo de iniciativas]”.

Residents of Peñón de los Baños dance to the rhythm of the sonidero, on July 23.

Among the many questions that come to mind, Wirz questions who the initiative involves. The Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel, recounted at the beginning of July that the agency had been preparing the declaration for more than a year and that she had met with various cultural representatives of the phenomenon. “For us [la Secretaría de Cultura capitalina] It is important that both sonideros and sonideros stay together, because this is an issue that encompasses the entire culture and the union, it is not just for one group,” he said then.

Morelos is a calm guy and somewhat suspicious of certain topics. “It can’t be done [hacer patrimonio a los sonideros]. At present you do not know who the sonideros are. How many do you think there are in [Ciudad de] Mexico? It’s just that now everyone is sonidero. They take out their USB, their computer and they are loud. No, that’s a bad idea.” He is a purist of the phenomenon, and he begins to name the components that they must bring: some speakers, a box with records, a record player… “Ask who brings all that. Now they just take their computer, their USB, they connect and they are sound… How can it be a patrimony?

In the patio of the bookstore, Morelos looks up from the record player again. He watches and thinks about what the next song will be, the ideal of the moment. He bends down briskly, looks at another of his vinyl covers, and pulls out the record. He puts it. Continental Sound cries out: “We are going to dance as much as possible”. It seems that it has worked. The music continues, and the thirty people continue dancing to the rhythm of the Colombian cumbias. Morelos comes out of his little makeshift corner, where he has the record player, and joins the dance.

