After the electoral triumph of 4-M, the PP counterattacks. The Madrid Assembly has been reducing the quarter century of this formation at the head of the Community of Madrid to a handful of devastating phrases for six years. “No action has been taken in defense of the public interest.” “The hiring has not been transparent.” “The institutions governed by the PP could be used by those responsible for directing them to obtain illegitimate benefits in favor of partisan, personal or business interests.” These are the conclusions of five investigation commissions promoted between 2015 and 2021 by the opposition parties. The result of the parliamentary minority of the Executives of Cristina Cifuentes and Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “A political hunt”, according to the PP. Until 4-M. Díaz Ayuso has 65 deputies. End of Way of the Cross. Start of the rematch.

“I will ask the popular group in the Assembly to propose an investigation commission to analyze the traffic of the Madrid-Barajas airport and its relationship with the pandemic in our Community,” Díaz Ayuso announced on Wednesday, at the first press conference after his electoral success. “We need to know what protocols are being put in place to control the entry of the virus; how many passengers have been affected; where do these cases go… ”, he adds. “There has been an absolute lack of transparency.”

The acting president does not mention Esperanza Aguirre, or any of her predecessors, but it is inevitable to remember the former president, and the commissions promoted to investigate the time in which the corrupt plots of Lezo, Gürtel or Púnica germinated. The reason? After seeing how the Assembly supervised the management of those popular Executives with an absolute majority (2003-2011), their decisions on residences in the pandemic, or the granting of an endorsement to a company owned by their father by Avalmadrid, the first Díaz Ayuso’s decision is to announce that he will take advantage of the majority of the PP to promote a new commission.

The conservative leader does not say so, but everyone understands that she is targeting Pedro Sánchez and the Government of Spain, responsible for controlling passengers at the airport.

The PP has more deputies than the entire left together (PSOE, Más Madrid and Podemos). Parliamentarily, that is worth gold. And this is the example: with its 65 deputies, the PP alone will be able to initiate the procedures.

When the time comes – the Assembly is not constituted until June 8 – the opposition will raise its doubts about the powers of the Chamber to investigate a matter that does not have to do with the Government of the Community, but with that of Spain. This is reflected in the fact that the conservative formation aspires to the appearance of up to three ministers (José Luis Ábalos, in charge of Transport; and Carolina Darias and Salvador Illa, the two heads of Health during the pandemic). Whatever happens, the change in dynamics in the life of the Madrid Parliament is clear: the PP wants to take the initiative after six years of penalties that have directly affected its presidents.

Cristina Cifuentes had to go to testify to an investigation commission on the master’s case. Although he was silent, his image appearing, head down and lips closed, toured the televisions and newspapers, wearing his figure even more.

Díaz Ayuso narrowly avoided going to testify to the Avalmadrid commission, promoted thanks to the support of his partners from the last legislature (Ciudadanos and Vox), but he read in first person the controversial conclusions that the conclave evacuated. According to this text, the semi-public entity, which finances SMEs and companies, gave a “preferential” and “personalized” treatment in 2011 to the current president in office, when it informed popular politics about the conditions of a guarantee granted to a company participated by his father (MC Infortécnica) to obtain a loan of 400,000 euros.

Furthermore, according to this controversial balance sheet, the company acted in an “irregular” manner in the approval process of the operation and was “negligent” when it failed and had to try to recover the lost public money. In the middle, Díaz Ayuso accepted the donation of the father’s apartment, which was thus out of the reach of the creditors.

The bulk of those words bore Vox’s signature. In that commission is one of the roots of the distrust that separates Díaz Ayuso and Rocío Monasterio, the leader of the extreme right in Madrid. Also, the germ of the new attitude of the PP in the Assembly. Something like that where they give them they take them. And for example, the first proposal from Díaz Ayuso: an investigation designed to wear down the PSOE.

