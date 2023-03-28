The second season of “Revenge of the former VIP” continues with everything. This time, the reality show, which brings together 10 famous Latin American singles on a paradisiacal beach in the Colombian Caribbean, will premiere a new chapter. However, what would seem like a dream vacation will turn into a martyrdom when seeing how their ex-partners enter the program. This has caused overwhelming success among his followers.

Advance of chapter 11 of “Revenge of the former VIPs”

When does “Revenge of the Former VIPs” premiere on MTV?

The new episode of “Revenge of the former VIP” will arrive on the screens of MTV This Tuesday, March 28. As is known, every Tuesday and Thursday a chapter of this reality is released.

“The revenge of the former VIP 2023”: schedule by country

In Peru, the launch of “The revenge of the ex-VIP” will be available from 11:30 pm. Do not miss this new chapter that promises everything.

Colombia: 11.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 p.m.

Chile: 1.30 am on March 15

United States: 12.30 am on March 15

Venezuela: 12.30 am on March 15

Spain: 5.30 am on March 15

Where to see “Revenge of the former VIP”?

MTV is the signal on which you can see all the episodes of “Revenge of the Former VIPs”, but you also have the chapters available for streaming through the Paramount + application by paying a subscription amount.

Movistar: 602 (Standard) / 768 for MTV Live

DirecTV: 264

Claro TV: 80 (SD) and 559 (HD)

Participants of “Revenge of the former VIP 2023”

Diana Estrada

lizbeth rodriguez

Leslie Gallardo

Isaac Torres

Brandon Meza

yurgenis

christian renaud

The Rufas

Ana Cisneros

the divaza

Where is “Revenge of the Former VIPs” recorded?

“The revenge of the ex VIP” is recorded on paradisiacal beaches of the Caribbean, in Colombia. Specifically, the 10 chosen bachelors are left in luxurious facilities on the Barú peninsula.