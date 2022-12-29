Alejandro González Iñárritu premiered “Bard, false chronicle of a few truths” on Netflix and has radically divided the public: either you love it or you hate it, there are no middle terms for this example of auteur cinema. I belong to the second group that could not stand his tedium, excessiveness, pose and pretentiousness. If in “Birdman” the director flew close to the sun without getting burned, here he ends up crashed for not stopping looking at his artist’s navel.

Far from moving me or fascinating me, his self-flagellation does not achieve the connection or emotional complicity that I might expect from an intimate film in which the director strips naked, as Fellini or Sorrentino did at the time. Only to him and his entourage of fans would the unbearable bombast of his rhetoric be music to the ears. However, this was not always the case: In 2015, he performed a cinematographic feat called “the revenant”.

His story, set in 1823, transports us to the depths of wild America. Explorer Hugh Glass and his son Hawk participate in a fur trapping expedition. When the former is badly attacked by a bear, his partner John Fitzgerald betrays him and leaves him to fend for himself. He will now only have his willpower to survive and take revenge.

How was the filming of “The Revenant”? The secrets and sacrifices behind

“the revenant”, with Leonardo DiCaprio, was nominated for 12 Oscars, brought critics to their knees and was a school for newly conceived moviegoers. The film does not have those philosophical musings, symbolism or presumptuous dialogues. On the contrary, it is a simple but epic revenge story with little dialogue and powerful visuals shot in a completely natural environment.

His technical feats and artistic merits are irrefutable achievements, but many are unaware of the ambitious production behind the film. In DiCaprio’s words, it was the most arduous shoot he has worked on to date and it pushed his health to the limit. “I can point to 30 or 40 scenes as the most difficult takes I’ve ever shot,” he said in an interview with Yahoo Movies.

“From going in and out of frozen rivers to getting inside the body of an animal (…) I was totally frozen, possibly in a constant state of hypothermia (while wearing fur coats that reached 50 kilos),” explained the actor about the harsh weather conditions that caused the departure of several members of the team. “It became more of a deeply intense chapter in our lives than we ever thought it would be,” he stressed.

When it comes to his diet on set, DiCaprio opted to eat almost nothing and try, from time to time, pieces of raw meat. As we know, the actor is a vegetarian, so this experience was not a pleasant one. “I certainly don’t eat raw bison liver regularly. When you see the movie, you’ll see my reaction. Says it all. It was instinctive, ”he explained in this regard.

The film that made Leonardo DiCaprio win an Oscar

“The Revenant” competed for 12 Oscars in its 88th edition, among the categories for its nomination, was the award for best actor that resisted so much. Leonardo Dicaprio during his prolific career. This was his sixth opportunity and the competition was not far behind, but he was the favorite candidate for the fans. Several were convinced that the Academy was always unfair to him and started a viral campaign in favor of him that even prompted mobilizations in different countries.

After 23 years in the film industry, DiCaprio’s work was vindicated and recognized with the highest award. His speech was filled with praise for the production team, thanks and words of awareness about climate change. “It is the most urgent threat facing our species. We need to work together and stop delaying it (…) Let’s not take our planet for granted, ”he emphasized.