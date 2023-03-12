Rumors about Lionel’s future continue to circulate Messi, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. Interviewed by The TeamAgent Jerome Mearyan expert on both the European and US market, revealed contacts between the player’s entourage and Jorge Mas as early as June 2021, before signing with PSG:

“It has clearly become the number one priority of Jorge Mas, the principal owner of theInter Miami. The first discussions date back to June 2021, before Messi signed with PSG. Talks have since resumed, with Jorge Mas spending a lot of time with Messi’s entourage during the World Cup in Qatar in December.”

