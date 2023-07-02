OnlyFans model earns 15 thousand euros to show herself while she sleeps

Fifteen thousand euros a night to show herself while she sleeps: this is what Kaitlyn Siragusa earns, a model known by the stage name of Amouranth, who has become known on Twitch and OnlyFans, the platform that offers adult content through a subscription.

The 29-year-old American admitted to earning about one and a half million dollars a month. But if most of her income comes from her sexy videos of her, now the model has admitted that she has discovered another source of earnings, namely the so-called sleep stream.

Basically, a video camera is placed in front of one’s bed and left on for the whole night, giving users the possibility, upon subscribing to a subscription, to see and even interact with the person filmed throughout the night.

An activity that allows, as revealed by the model, to earn up to 15 thousand euros per night.

“I probably make a couple thousand dollars on Twitch alone, but counting potential conversions to OnlyFans while I sleep, I can tell I’m making maybe ten thousand to fifteen thousand dollars a month,” Amouranth said.