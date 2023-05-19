One of the priorities of Chivas de Guadalajara for the summer market is the hiring a goalkeeper. In recent weeks, names such as Carlos Acevedo, Sebastián Jurado, David Ochoa or Óscar Whalley have been mentioned as some of the options that the rojiblanca board has evaluated as reinforcements for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League.
The favorite of the board headed by Fernando Hierro is Carlos Acevedo, but the transaction seems unlikely since Santos Laguna is requesting close to nine million dollars for his transfer. The name of a goalkeeper who dazzled in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 has been added to this list of candidates in recent days.
Is about andres sanchezthird goalkeeper of the St. Louis Athletic. The 25-year-old Mexican player left a pleasant sensation in the three games he played in the Liga MX postseason. The goalkeeper had a good display against León and a brilliant series against América in the quarterfinals.
According to the report by El Universal Deportes, the Rebaño Sagrado board of directors is interested in adding the San Luis goalkeeper and they would seek to approach the club to find out his contractual situation.
The player emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca, and with a past in the Spanish Salamanca and Tepatitlán, has an approximate value of 320 thousand dollars, according to Transfermarkt. Although, surely, San Luis will put a higher starting price, especially if it is taken into account that the institution will no longer have Marcelo Barovero or David Ochoa for the 2023 Opening.
Sánchez was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the quarterfinals of Liga MX for his miraculous performance in the series against the Águilas. Do you have what it takes to compete with Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez for the starting position?
