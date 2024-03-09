The lawyer's revelation on the gender reveal video of Giulia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagnatiello: here's what you can see from those images

A celebration, a moment of great joy is what was shown on Thursday 7 March in the Court room, where the trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano. It was a young couple, surrounded by all their family members, discovering the sex of the baby that was about to be born.

However, no one would have ever imagined what would happen just a few weeks later. Giulia and Alessandro were close to a grown-up balloon. She was dressed in black, while he was wearing a beige sweater. Around them 4 children and their families.

These are the images that were shown in the courtroom and that, according to the family's lawyer, Impagnatiello was already trying to implement his floor. He seemed happy, even with the arrival of this second child, but in reality the investigations revealed that he was already trying to poison her, to cause her a miscarriage. The lawyer Giovanni Cacciapuoti about this he said:

From the video, Impagnatiello's ability to conceal his feelings and deceive everyone emerges once again. For us it is a relevant testimony, also to describe the character of the accused who, while he was celebrating with his relatives, had already started to poison Giulia.

The moment of celebration and then Giulia Tramontano's crime

CREDIT: RAI

It was March 17 last year and everyone seemed to be happy, despite the difficulty initials which Giulia's mother herself spoke about in the courtroom. She explained that Alessandro Impagnatiello initially, when he discovered that her 29-year-old was pregnant with her, told her to don't want that baby.

However, just a few weeks later the unthinkable happened. The barman ended the life of his pregnant partner, with 37 slashes. Subsequently he made everyone believe that she had disappeared and in the end, also framed by the stories of the other girl he was seeing, he confessed everything to the agents.

Unfortunately, from the toxicological tests performed during the autopsy, a heartbreaking truth emerged. Unfortunately Impagnatiello was trying to to poison the woman for months, but seeing that her plan was not bringing the desired results, she decided to commit the crime.