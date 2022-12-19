Once a tournament of the caliber of a soccer World Cup ends, thousands of ideal teams or revelation players are usually made, so today at 90min we wanted to bring you a list of ten players who until now were not well known to the general public but who They have shone brilliantly.
These are the ten “unknown” footballers who have had a great participation in the World Cup in Qatar:
The Japanese dominated the midfield at will in three games: vs Germany, vs Spain and vs Croatia. That simple fact is already more than enough reason to include it in this list.
The Dutchman scored a goal in every game in the group stage. Many bet on him as the revelation player, but the elimination of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals ended his candidacy.
Actually, his participation until the quarterfinals was more than discreet, but his entrance and subsequent goal after 40 seconds in the semifinals against Morocco and his excellent participation in the final, becoming the second best player of the game in France after Mbappé are more reasons. that valid to place it in an eighth place.
The one from Brighton was a footballer who went under the radar of many football fans.
He is a player with immense quality, who accompanies this technique with an incredible ability to work. He will be short-lived in the South of England team.
The Stoke City centre-back will start having offers from Premier League teams in January. Australia only lasted four games, but was the best defender in the game in all four he played.
The Croatian goalkeeper has been key for the Europeans to reach the semifinals again. He is excellent in penalty shootouts and very successful in games like the one in Brazil. Best goalkeeper of the championship.
It will not last long at RB Leipzig. They suggest that Real Madrid has been following in his footsteps for many years. One of the great power stations of the future.
The Fiorentina pivot has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world championship. His matches against Spain and Portugal are practically inexplicable. He appeared in every corner of the pitch.
The Moroccan midfielder from Angers is wanted by many of the big European clubs. The two best positioned to get his services are Leicester City and Barcelona. It seems that the Foxes have a slight advantage, as they are willing to pay 40 million euros to get the African.
The Benfica midfielder has become one of the best midfielders in the world.
He started as a substitute in the first matches of the Argentine team, but once Lionel Scaloni realized his potential he began to include him in the eleven until he got a permanent position. He has ended up winning the award for the best young player in the championship.
