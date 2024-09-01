FC Barcelona have started the LaLiga season at a blistering pace, securing a resounding 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid. This result allows them to add up to four wins in the first four games of the competition, a feat that, according to renowned statistician MisterChip, has been a harbinger of success in the past.
MisterChip highlighted in his tweet the last 11 seasons in which Barcelona started with four consecutive La Liga wins, a fact that brings back fond memories for Barça fans. Of those 11 occasions, Barcelona was crowned champion on 9 occasions, which represents an 82% success rate when starting in this way. The exceptions were in the 1972-73 season, when Barça finished as runners-up behind Atlético Madrid, and in the 2013-14 campaign, in which they again finished second, with Atlético lifting the trophy.
MisterChip also highlights a revealing fact for Real Madrid fans: since 1961, Los Merengues have not managed to win La Liga in a season in which Barça has started with four consecutive victories. This fact adds pressure to Ancelotti’s team, who see how their main rival has already taken a significant lead in the fight for the title.
With a team that combines experience and youth, led by players such as Lewandowski, Raphinha and new star Lamine Yamal, Barcelona are emerging as one of the favourites to win the championship. If history is any guide, the Catalans are well positioned to continue their success and maintain their dominance in Spanish football.
