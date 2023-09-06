South American football was shaken this Tuesday, when The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) decided to cancel the two 2023 Professional Division tournaments due to allegations of manipulation and corruption in the games.

The FBF determined that a “lightning” championship will be held in the remainder of the year. In addition, he will present a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office for “aggravated fraud and criminal association” after revealing the formation of an alleged “corruption network” involving players, managers, former managers and referees.

“By 14 votes in favor, one abstention and two against (the cancellation of the All Against All tournaments and the 2023 Cup tournament has been resolved,” Costa said at a press conference.

This Monday an audio was leaked showing how the matches were arranged. It reveals a conversation involving the president of the Vaca Diez club, Marcos Rodríguez, and the referee Gaad Flores, who was appointed to whistle a match between his team and Nacional Potosí.

The audio that shows the serious corruption in Bolivia

In the chat, Rodríguez openly asks Flores to fix the game and gives him details of what he has to do. Here is the transcript of the talk:

– “Are you alone?”, asks the leader.

– “Yes, I already moved away from the boys”, answers the judge.

– “We need there to be five goals in the match, yes or yes there have to be. The quota is not paying us what we wanted. In other words, many more goals to receive more, it would be a hard blow for us. There have to be five goals, regardless of who. But it is important that there are three in the first half. Already? You can charge us a penalty, don’t worry, induce us to score three goals in the first half. There are already three green ones in your hands,” Rodríguez said.

– “Perfect”, answers the referee.

– “I’m trying to get VAR against Independiente, there we want to make things bigger,” replied the manager.

– “Have you spoken with Nacional?” asked the referee.

– “No problem. You can charge a penalty”, replied the leader.

Then, the president of Vaca Diez told arbitrator Flores that he had already spoken with the president of the Arbitration Commission, Alejandro Mancilla.

The game, which was played on August 5, ended 6-1 in favor of Nacional de Potosí. Four goals were scored in the first half. The local made three: the Argentine Martín Prost scored twice, and the Colombian Tommy Tobar, from a penalty, after a naive handball from a rival. The discount was an own goal by Oscar Añez.

In the second stage, three more goals came from Nacional de Potosí, two from Prost and one from Tobar.

ApparentlyIt was the referee himself who delivered the audio to the leaders, sorry for what happened. For his part, Rodríguez asked for a license, but other Vaca Diez leaders are asking for his resignation.

Match-fixing case: Marcos Rodríguez temporarily moves away from the presidency of Vaca Díez Rodríguez requested a license after some audios about alleged match-fixing, in which he would be involved, came to light.

“With tears in his eyes, he showed us the copy of the license he requested and asked me to take over as president of the club on an interim basis, but what we are going to do as a board of directors is request his final resignation so that the investigations continue,” he said. the interim president of Vaca Diez, Roger Franco.

Days ago another audio had been leaked, in which the interlocutors are not recognized. One of them offers another $5,000 for committing a penalty.

“There is a friend who wants to give 5 thousand dollars so that you can take a penalty in the 80th to 90th minute… Since they play against Bolívar it would be easier, you know that Bolívar attacks, attacks, attacks, attacks and now that they brought Da Costa and Bruno Savio, worse… From minute 80 to 90 they have to score a goal for you, if they score $5,000 to give it to you,” the audio says.

After the decision to cancel the two championships that have been played in Bolivia this year, Mancilla was dismissed, as were the two people who accompanied him on the Arbitration Commission, Wilson Estrada and Juan Carlos Cardozo.

