Shakira celebrated Mother’s Day as she dreamed: calm, with her children, in Miami.

The singer from Barranquilla, who has had to deal with the media impact of her separation from the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué, celebrated this Sunday in the calm that gives her having put land in the middle after intense and tough negotiations.

And although most of the media focus on the emotional celebration of the singer, others echo some new images of his mansion in Miami Beach. In addition, they reveal the price that the singer paid for the property and the price that she must pay each year for taxes.

(You can read: Shakira reacts to the latest “provocation” by Clara Chía and Piqué).

Shakira: the photos and the price of her luxurious mansion in Miami

Photo: Shakira’s Instagram, KingsLeagueInfojobs

As it became known in the last few hours, Shakira continues to live in Miami Beach, waiting to finalize an alleged business to move to an even more exclusive area.

Meanwhile, new photos of the Barranquillera’s house were released. In addition, according to a real estate agent consulted by ‘Caracol TV’, “Shakira pays around 180,000 dollars a year for property taxes.”

Likewise, the area where the artist resides, in the expert’s opinion, is “a super exclusive sector, the golf course is half a block from the house. It is a wonderful sector.”

In the same way, in the midst of the luxuries, Shakira would have “taken her out of the stadium” with her acquisition.

“Shakira did a great deal. She bought it in 2001 for 3 million 100 thousand dollars. Today, because of what they offer in the neighbourhood, cost about 29 million dollars (sic)”, said the real estate agent, in a chat with ‘La Red’.

More news

SPORTS