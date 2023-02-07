Although Coming from being crowned champion of the Professional League and starting the new tournament undefeated, Boca Juniors, one of the most important teams in Argentina and the entire continent, is going through a worrying moment regarding the few goals scored in recent times.
The data is concrete: those led by Hugo Ibarra scored two goals in three official appearances in 2023, one against Racing in the lost Super Cup and the other against Atlético Tucumán, which gives an average of just over half a goal per match, is say, a bit every 135 minutes.
The headache should not be such and many conclusions should not be drawn from just three matches, but when looking at the recent past we can see that the problem comes from before, even with Boca winning the local tournament, where the record of conquests was very low. .
In the LPF 2022, Boca finished with 34 goals scored in 27 games and 28 against, which made him the champion with the worst difference by getting a 0.22 by encounter.
The “Xeneize” finished with an average of 1.25 shouts per presentation: during the first six dates, with Sebastián Battaglia as DT, he scored eleven. with a coefficient of 1.83 per commitment, while with “Negro” he made 1.09.
It is not surprising that the lack of goal is connected to the strikers: Nicolás Orsini, the center forward chosen to replace Darío Benedetto, has not scored since March 3, 2022, while “Pipa” celebrated for the last time on October 9 last year against Aldosivi. Sebastián Villa and Luca Langoni seem to be the only goal cards, waiting for what Miguel Merentiel can show.
